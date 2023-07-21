As part of the Staycation Project, which is funded by City of Doncaster Council, a range of free activities will be available across a number of DCLT venues in the six-week school holidays.

At the Dome, a limited number of Big Splash and Ice Caps unique codes will be released on DCLT social media channels every Friday morning in the summer holidays providing free tickets for swimming and ice skating. Vouchers must be used by 1 September 2023.

In addition, free swimming, inflatable sessions and cycling will be available at other venues and can be booked every Friday via the timetable section on the DCLT website for the following week.

The inflatable at Dearne Valley Leisure Centre

The activities available are:

Week 1 – w/c 24 July

Monday 24th. Cycling fun at the Cycle Track. 10-11am. For children age 8+. Bikes and helmets provided.

Wednesday 26th. Swim for all at Dearne Valley Leisure Centre 9-10am

Week 2 – w/c 31 July

Monday 31st. Inflatable at Adwick Leisure Complex. 1.30-2.30pm

Monday 31st. Cycling at the Cycle Track. 10-11am. For children age 8+. Bikes and helmets provided.

Week 3 – w/c 7 August

Monday 7th. Inflatable at Rossington Leisure Centre. 1.30-2.30pm

Monday 7th. Cycling at the Cycle Track. 10-11am. For children age 8+. Bikes and helmets provided.

Wednesday 9th. Inflatable at Armthorpe Leisure Centre. 1.30-2.30pm

Thursday 10th. Swim for all at Askern Leisure Centre. 9-10am

Week 4 – w/c 14 August

Monday 14th. Swim for all at Armthorpe Leisure Centre. 9-10am

Monday 14th. Cycling at the Cycle Track. 10-11am. For children age 8+. Bikes and helmets provided.

Monday 14th . Inflatable at Rossington Leisure Centre. 1.30-2.30pm

Thursday17th . Inflatable at Askern Leisure Centre. 1.30-2.30pm

Week 5 – w/c 21 August

Monday 21st. Cycling at the Cycle Track. 10-11am. For children age 8+. Bikes and helmets provided.

Thursday 23rd. Swim for all at Adwick Leisure Centre. 9-10am

Friday 24th. Inflatable at Dearne Valley Leisure Centre. 1.30-2.30pm

Week 6 – w/c 28 August

Monday 28th. Cycling at the Cycle Track 10-11am. For children age 8+. Bikes and helmets provided.

Chris Wright, head of leisure at DCLT, said: “We know families are always looking for a range of activities to keep the younger ones entertained over the summer holidays, so we’re really pleased to link up with the Staycation Project to provide free sessions for all Doncaster residents.

“Keeping fit and active is really important and these activities are designed to help children and young people in Doncaster do just that as well as having lots of fun this summer. We’re looking forward to getting them underway and hope as many people as possible will join us.”