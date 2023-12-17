News you can trust since 1925
Festive films galore as outdoor cinema returns to Lakeside Village

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 17th Dec 2023, 14:31 GMT
Updated 17th Dec 2023, 14:31 GMT
The free open-air film events, which will take place on 22, 23 and 24 December, will give customers the chance to watch some firm favourites for all the family to enjoy.

Each film is shown every day:

Arthur Christmas – 10.30am

The outdoor cinema at Lakeside Village.The outdoor cinema at Lakeside Village.
The Grinch (2018) – 12.30pm

Polar Express – 2.30pm

Abby Chandler from Lakeside Village said: “We have some lovely seasonal films which are suitable for all ages and will really get everyone in the festive mood. Visitors can combine watching the movie of their choice with a visit to see our Santa in his grotto and some last-minute gift shopping.

“Entry is free, and we’ll be providing a limited amount of seating, people are welcome to bring along their own fold up chairs and come rain or shine the movies will be on!

“We hope as many people as possible will wrap up warm and cosy in their winter woollies and join us.”

For further information about Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk