Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The free open-air film events, which will take place on 22, 23 and 24 December, will give customers the chance to watch some firm favourites for all the family to enjoy.

Each film is shown every day:

Arthur Christmas – 10.30am

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The outdoor cinema at Lakeside Village.

The Grinch (2018) – 12.30pm

Polar Express – 2.30pm

Abby Chandler from Lakeside Village said: “We have some lovely seasonal films which are suitable for all ages and will really get everyone in the festive mood. Visitors can combine watching the movie of their choice with a visit to see our Santa in his grotto and some last-minute gift shopping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Entry is free, and we’ll be providing a limited amount of seating, people are welcome to bring along their own fold up chairs and come rain or shine the movies will be on!

“We hope as many people as possible will wrap up warm and cosy in their winter woollies and join us.”