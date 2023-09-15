Family art project in Doncaster given Postcode Neighbourhood Trust funding to continue for seven months

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Art Club is a programme of creative activity for children and their families in Doncaster, run by darts, with weekly sessions taking place at The Point and delivered by talented and experienced professional artists. darts is Doncaster’s award-wining participatory arts charity, working with people across Doncaster to improve life, learning and health.

The Art Club sessions are free and open to all children, young people and their families, with the aim to open up access for those who face barriers to the arts, including low-income families, families with English as an additional language and disabled children and young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme focuses on everything from collage to cyanotype, and printmaking to photography, and enables children to make new friends, build new skills and grow their confidence through creativity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Art Club is a programme of creative activity for children and their families in Doncaster.

Postcode Neighbourhood Trust is a grant-giving charity funded entirely by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, and their grant towards Art Club means that darts can continue running the programme, keeping it free and open to all, for a further seven months.

As a charity, darts relies solely on the generous support of trusts, foundations, local businesses and individual donors to be able to continue its work providing inspiring, exciting and accessible creative opportunities for people across the borough of Doncaster.

“With the Cost of Living crisis, programmes funding is increasingly hard to come by, whilst the need for our creative programmes is only increasing, too. The grant from Postcode Neighbourhood Lottery is a game-changer, and we want to say a huge thanks to the trust and players of People’s Postcode Lottery for helping secure the future of Art Club.” – Eliza Evans, Arts Administrator

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad