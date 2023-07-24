Famillies invited along to The Point in Doncaster every Saturday during the school holidays

With a light-filled gallery showcasing inspiring contemporary exhibitions, a welcoming and well-priced café and peaceful gardens, The Point (based on South Parade) offers something for everyone, and is an ideal for families to spend a day out in central Doncaster.

The spacious gallery – which is free to visit – is currently co-hosting ‘Brick by Brick: an exhibition of international LEGO® Brick art’, with the Danum Gallery Library and Museum.

The Point’s gallery has hosted a huge range of artists’ work, and always includes an element of interactive activity – meaning that children, young people and adults alike can get inspired and play a part in the exhibition.

Summer events at The Point. Credit: James Mulkeen

The Point is home to darts, Doncaster’s award-winning participatory arts charity, which works to improve life, learning and health in the local community through creative activity.

By expanding their opening hours to include Saturdays – which hasn’t been possible since the Covid-19 pandemic – darts hopes that it can extend its offer for families by providing somewhere fun, free and inspiring for families to visit throughout the school holidays, and without parents or carers having to take time off work to experience valuable arts activities with their children.

The Point is fully accessible, with Changing Places facilities and Makaton-and-Dementia friendly status. With an inviting café serving a range of drinks and delicious hot and cold food at an accessible price, it is an ideal place for families with additional or access needs to spend a day out together.