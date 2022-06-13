If you’d like to adopt any of the playful pups in this list, you can visit the RSPCA’s website.
Please note that we haven’t included any dogs that are currently reserved for viewing, to avoid any disappointments.
1. Dennis
A six year old crossbreed, Dennis is described as a "gentle giant" by those at the shelter. He's very fond of people, but may struggle to get used to young children or cats.
2. Buster
Buster, an eight year old Staffordshire bull terrier, doesn't let his old age get in the way of having a good time! He's very active and can get restless when his owner isn't around - he needs to be taught that it's ok to be on his own.
3. Freya
Freya, a three year old crossbreed, is a shy but playful pup. She loves to be the centre of attention - therefore, she may struggle to get on with other pets or children. However, she's got a heart of gold and will show all the love in the world to an owner who treats her with patience.
4. Luna
Luna is a bouncy, playful dog - as she's only around a year old, she's got lots of energy to burn! She'll love her owner no matter what, but may have difficulties getting used to children or cats.
