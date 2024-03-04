Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yorkshire Adoption Agency, based in Doncaster, are proud to support the New Family Social campaign to raise awareness of the need for adoptive families for children, especially those from black and other global majority communities.

As gold members all our LGBTQ+ families can access free support from New Family Social as well as from Yorkshire Adoption Agency.

A spokesman said: “We have seen first-hand the generosity of so many members of the LGBTQ+ community who open their hearts and homes to those children most in need of a family and welcome applications from all members of the LGBTQ+ community, whether single or as part of a

couple.

“Scott tells us: ‘Me any my partner adopted two boys through Yorkshire Adoption Agency. As a same sex couple, the agency was always so welcoming to us and made us feel so comfortable. The adoption process can feel quite intrusive, but our social worker made the whole process such a pleasant experience. We would recommend Yorkshire Adoption Agency to anyone who’s looking to adopt no matter what your sexual orientation. Our boys have settled in really nicely with us now and are flourishing. We regularly attend the agency events and it’s really nice for them to have time to play with other kids who are also adopted, some of whom also have same sex parents’.”

Kelvin said: “We have found the agency very welcoming and professional. We have felt like we have been treated as individuals rather than a number and the support we have received has been great.

“We have always felt that the agency were accepting of our sexual orientation. In all of our dealings with YAA we have felt like we have been treated as individuals and the fact that we are gay has never seemed like a barrier. Our social worker has been amazing, we have never

felt judged, stereotyped or disadvantaged for being gay.”