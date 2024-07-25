Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Donning superhero dress up, the children and parents who attend Braithwell play group, ‘Stay and Play’ held a Tiny Toes Toddle sponsored walk to raise money for the Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity. Their tiny feet have raised an incredible £520.85 towards the charities Tiny Toes neonatal appeal.

Held on a sunny morning in Braithwell, children and nursery staff all dressed as their favourite superhero to toddle their way to their fundraising goal to support neonatal care services. Their fundraising will play an important role in the charities appeal to transform Rotherham Hospital’s neonatal unit, supporting premature and poorly babies in the community.

Rachael Dawes, Head of Fundraising at the charity, said: “We are so pleased that Stay and Play have held their own Tiny Toes Toddle sponsored walk! It’s heart-warming to see the children dressed up, having fun and raising money for our Tiny Toes neonatal appeal. Their fantastic fundraising will make a huge difference to the premature and poorly babies we care for from Rotherham and beyond.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tiny Toes neonatal appeal was launched to provide funding for Rotherham Hospital’s neonatal unit. The appeal aims to enhance the facilities to ensure that the families who rely on this service experience a home-from-home environment, making their experience more bearable.

Doncaster play group hosts a Tiny Toes Toddle to support the tiniest and most.

The NHS charity have extended their Tiny Toes Toddle sponsored walk until the end of August due to its success. They’re encouraging other play groups, nurseries and community groups in Rotherham to host their very own Tiny Toes Toddle. The sponsored walk is aimed at youngsters aged under five, although children of all ages and abilities can take part. Those learning to toddle can roll along from the comfort of their pushchairs and older siblings can walk alongside too - the more the merrier!

A Tiny Toes Toddle can be indoors or out, at nursery, school or play group or even at a local park or woodland trail.

It’s free to take part but the charity would like Tiny Toes Toddler’s to raise as much as possible by requesting sponsorship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can sign up here: https://www.therotherhamft.nhs.uk/charity/tiny-toes/toddle/register

To get in touch with the charity, you can contact their team via email: [email protected] or call