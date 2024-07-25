Doncaster play group hosts a Tiny Toes Toddle to support the tiniest
Held on a sunny morning in Braithwell, children and nursery staff all dressed as their favourite superhero to toddle their way to their fundraising goal to support neonatal care services. Their fundraising will play an important role in the charities appeal to transform Rotherham Hospital’s neonatal unit, supporting premature and poorly babies in the community.
Rachael Dawes, Head of Fundraising at the charity, said: “We are so pleased that Stay and Play have held their own Tiny Toes Toddle sponsored walk! It’s heart-warming to see the children dressed up, having fun and raising money for our Tiny Toes neonatal appeal. Their fantastic fundraising will make a huge difference to the premature and poorly babies we care for from Rotherham and beyond.”
The Tiny Toes neonatal appeal was launched to provide funding for Rotherham Hospital’s neonatal unit. The appeal aims to enhance the facilities to ensure that the families who rely on this service experience a home-from-home environment, making their experience more bearable.
The NHS charity have extended their Tiny Toes Toddle sponsored walk until the end of August due to its success. They’re encouraging other play groups, nurseries and community groups in Rotherham to host their very own Tiny Toes Toddle. The sponsored walk is aimed at youngsters aged under five, although children of all ages and abilities can take part. Those learning to toddle can roll along from the comfort of their pushchairs and older siblings can walk alongside too - the more the merrier!
A Tiny Toes Toddle can be indoors or out, at nursery, school or play group or even at a local park or woodland trail.
It’s free to take part but the charity would like Tiny Toes Toddler’s to raise as much as possible by requesting sponsorship.
You can sign up here: https://www.therotherhamft.nhs.uk/charity/tiny-toes/toddle/register
To get in touch with the charity, you can contact their team via email: [email protected] or call
the charity hub: 01709 426821
