Doncaster parents looking to fill school holidays – free spaces available at football camps
In partnership with the EFL, Manchester City, Celtic and Rangers, the camps kicked off last month and run nationwide in 73 locations (within 10 miles of most homes) for five to 15-year-olds.
Getting involved couldn’t be easier. Parents simply sign their kids up for a local session at www.kelloggsfc.com using the redemption code 4567. Sign-ups remain open until 16th August.
The fun-filled camps offer a chance for footie-mad kids and those who are yet to step onto a pitch alike, a welcoming environment to stay active.
Recent research by Kellogg’s highlighted:
Almost six in ten parents struggle to entertain their children throughout the school summer holidays.
More than eight in 10 want their child to experience less screen time during the break
86% also believe that team sport is hugely important to learn valuable life skills.
