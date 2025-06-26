Doncaster parent-led charity ‘Little Rainbows’ named finalist in two national awards.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A Doncaster-based charity, founded by parents of autistic children, has been shortlisted for two prestigious national awards — just six months after launching.

Little Rainbows, a registered charity founded in January 2025, is run entirely by parents of children with special educational needs (SEN).

It provides vital support to families navigating the SEND system, raises awareness and runs inclusive, community-focused events across Doncaster.

The charity has been announced as a finalist in the National Learning Disabilities & Autism Awards and the National Diversity Awards 2025, standing out from more than 85,000 nominations.

“To be recognised at this level so early on is amazing,” said trustee Lauren Platts. “It shows how powerful parent-led initiatives and support can be when it’s rooted in lived experience.”

The award ceremonies take place on July 4 and September 19.

In just five months the charity has reached out to over 2,000 families through its private Facebook support group

This summer, Little Rainbows will relaunch The SEN Den — Doncaster’s first playgroup designed specifically for children with additional needs — alongside its Annual Autism Family Fun Day, and the launch of a small group sensory therapy sessions, a service not currently available on the NHS to help families access vital resources.

All proceeds from the book UnMasked: A Self-Help Guide for Autistic Souls by autistic author Danielle Bruce are also being very kindly donated to the charity.