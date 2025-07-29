Doncaster mum reopens life-changing playgroup for SEND families.

In a heartwarming comeback story, The SEN Den — Doncaster’s very first playgroup designed specifically for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) — has officially reopened in a brand-new venue at Kirk Sandall Church Hall.

Founded by local mum Lauren Merrington, whose twin boys are autistic, The SEN Den was created in response to a simple but powerful need: a space where all children, regardless of ability, are welcomed, included, and celebrated.

“There was nowhere my boys could just be themselves,” Lauren said. “I knew if we needed something like this, other families did too.”

After rallying support from parents, community groups, and generous donors, Lauren opened The SEN Den — a sensory-rich, inclusive environment where children could thrive and families could find connection. But following a successful first year, the group was forced to close after losing its original venue.

That could have been the end — but the local SEND community had other ideas.

Thanks to a passionate group of parent volunteers and the wider Little Rainbows charity, The SEN Den has returned, stronger and more determined than ever. Within just one hour of reopening bookings, every available space was filled.

“We’ve had families in tears of joy,” said Lauren. “This isn’t just a playgroup — it’s a lifeline. Somewhere children feel understood, and parents don’t have to explain.”

The new setting at Kirk Sandall Church Hall, DN3 1BY, has been thoughtfully transformed, filled with calming corners, creative areas, and high-quality sensory play equipment. Siblings are welcome, and parents enjoy tea, chats, and shared understanding in a warm, non-judgemental space.

The SEN Den is entirely run by volunteers — all of whom are parents to children with SEND.

It is part of Little Rainbows, a grassroots charity making waves nationally for its authentic, parent-led approach to inclusion. In less than six months, Little Rainbows has already been named a finalist in two categories at the National Diversity Awards, recognising its impact on the SEND and disability community.

“This is what happens when families come together to create change,” said Lauren. “We’ve built more than a playgroup — we’ve built a community.”

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/share/16xw9webwj/?mibextid=wwXIfr