Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With a steadfast commitment to improving the lives of children in Doncaster, darts has worked with Early Years professionals, City of Doncaster Council, Cast and leading researchers to identify a pressing need for an innovative children's programme that builds children’s personal, social and emotional development following the pandemic’s multiple lockdowns, enabling children to catch up and become school ready.

Professional musicians, dancers and drama practitioners deliver exciting and inspiring sessions for children and their families in some of Doncaster’s most deprived areas, across schools, nurseries and family hubs throughout the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

darts believes that investing in the wellbeing and development of children today will contribute to building a brighter and more promising future for the community as a whole.

darts launches fundraising campaign for innovative children’s programme Tuneful Chatter. Picture: James Mulkeen

The fundraising campaign for Tuneful Chatter aims to raise £2,500 to support the development and delivery of the programme. The funds raised will go towards providing materials and resources that can be used in sessions, as well as a mentorship programme for artists to receive specialist Early Years training to continue this work across Doncaster.

darts is inviting the community, businesses, and individuals alike to come together in making a positive impact on the lives of Doncaster children. Donations can be made securely through darts website https://wearedarts.org.uk/ and local businesses can get in touch via [email protected] to find out how they can support the project.

“We are thrilled to see the positive impact that Tuneful Chatter is already having on the hundreds of children and families throughout Doncaster, and with the generous support of donors and corporate partners, we can continue this much-needed work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad