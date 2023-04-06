Dad cycles ‘across the world’ in aid of child bereavement
Misterton-based Ric Hart set himself the challenge to cycle 600 miles ‘across the world’, through many countries, in March. And he did it!
“The countries I hit were Australia, China, Mexico, Argentina, India, Germany - my birthplace, Italy, Switzerland, Iceland, Holland, Barcelona, France, Slovenia, California, and Scotland - finishing in England,” said Ric.
“It was a huge challenge. I knew this was a huge mountain to climb, but as I’ve shown throughout the grief after my wife’s death, we need to be engrossed in the present day and just take that first step. I’m extremely proud of my achievement.”
Ric was up early in the morning, waking up at times at 4-5am to spin 20 miles before his son, Hugo, got up for school.
Then sometimes spinning 40-45 miles back-to-back to make up the miles as Ric had suspected sepsis - all around a busy schedule running his own business and being a full-time dad to Hugo.
After cycling 460 miles in the second and third week in March, his body was saying ‘No more!’ but cold water therapy helped his recovery and he thanks the Ice Bath Company - without the ice bath he wouldn’t have done it.
Ric put his story on his Instagram account (@richardhart786), sharing his start-to-finish journey from zero to 600 miles.
He reached his fund-raising target and has donated £1,115 to the Children’s Bereavement Centre.
A prolific author, who has used writing to help overcome his grief at the death of his wife, Jade, shortly after giving birth to Hugo, Ric’s new title, Growth through Grief, comes out this summer.