Business invited to join the fight against child abuse at the NSPCC Yorkshire Business Network launch event

The NSPCC in Yorkshire is calling on businesses and professionals to be part of a new movement dedicated to protecting children and ending abuse. The newly established NSPCC Yorkshire Business Network (YBN) will officially launch on Thursday, 1st May 2025, from 5.30-7.30pm at Carousel, Leeds.

The event will bring together key industry professionals and local businesses committed to making a difference in children’s lives.

Attendees will hear from a range of speakers, including Nicola, a survivor of child abuse, who will share her personal story to highlight the ongoing need for child protection services.

NSPCC Childline volunteer engagement lead Rebecca Shaw will discuss the vital work of Childline, while Local Campaigns Manager, Gail Sayles will outline the NSPCC’s national campaigns and services.

School service manager Michelle Stubbs will provide insight into how the NSPCC works with schools to educate and safeguard children across Yorkshire.

This launch event is a chance for local businesses to learn about the NSPCC’s vital work, network with like-minded professionals, and explore ways to contribute to a cause that protects thousands of children across the UK.

Jenny Murphy, Chair of the NSPCC Yorkshire Business Network, said: "Businesses play a crucial role in supporting charities like the NSPCC. By coming together, we can use our skills, connections, and resources to make a real difference in protecting children. We encourage local businesses to attend the launch and find out how they can get involved.”

With a growing need for community and corporate support, the NSPCC Yorkshire Business Board will work to raise awareness, drive fundraising, and strengthen partnerships between local businesses and the charity.

The evening will also feature a live Q&A panel, and networking opportunities to connect with professionals from various industries.

Attendees will get to enjoy refreshments while exploring ways to get involved with the Business Board through leadership roles or advocacy positions.

The NSPCC Yorkshire Business Network is actively seeking passionate professionals to join the NSPCC as Finance Lead, Marketing Lead, or YBN Advocates to support the board’s strategic growth. Businesses will also have opportunities to partner with the NSPCC through sponsorships, fundraising initiatives, and employee engagement programs.

Event Details:

Date & Time: Thursday, 1st May 2025, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM Venue: Carousel, 117 Albion St, Leeds LS2 8DY Tickets: Register for free via the invite and the QR code attached to secure your spot

How to Get Involved:

Attend the event – Join an evening of powerful discussions and networking. Apply for a leadership role – Help shape the future of the NSPCC Yorkshire Business Network. Support the cause – Whether through donations, corporate sponsorships, or spreading awareness, your involvement is invaluable.

Together, businesses and professionals can play a critical role in ending child abuse and ensuring every childhood is worth fighting for.

For more information or to express interest in board positions, contact NSPCC Yorkshire Business Board at