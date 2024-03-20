Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Taking place over two days on Thursday 4 April and Friday 5 April between 11am and 4pm, you are invited to reserve a spot in the Big Bunny Bake-off tent (which will be situated in the space besides Waterstones) for a 30-minute session of Easter foodie fun.

Your little ones can expect to create delightful Easter-themed treats from bunny bottom cupcakes to chickadee cookies, all without having to cook so the grown-ups can just let them unleash their creativity. To ensure as many people can enjoy this experience as possible there will also be gluten-free and dairy-free options available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once the bakers have finished their masterpieces, everyone will be awarded a “Star Baker” badge to mark their participation.

Big Bunny Bake-off is coming to Doncaster city centre this Easter.

As well as creating tasty treats, there will be the opportunity to meet Bertie the Bunny on Thursday 4 April.

Ian Leech, marketing manager for Frenchgate said: “We are thrilled to welcome the Big Bunny Bake-off to Frenchgate.

“We know it’s not easy finding new and exciting things to do with the kids during the holidays, so it’s fantastic that they can bring them down to the Centre and have loads of Easter fun under one roof.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly Reed, founder & CEO of organisers Moo & Goo said: “We promise stacks of fun and laughter and not a soggy bottom in sight!”