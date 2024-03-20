Big Bunny Bake-off is coming to Doncaster city centre this Easter
Taking place over two days on Thursday 4 April and Friday 5 April between 11am and 4pm, you are invited to reserve a spot in the Big Bunny Bake-off tent (which will be situated in the space besides Waterstones) for a 30-minute session of Easter foodie fun.
Your little ones can expect to create delightful Easter-themed treats from bunny bottom cupcakes to chickadee cookies, all without having to cook so the grown-ups can just let them unleash their creativity. To ensure as many people can enjoy this experience as possible there will also be gluten-free and dairy-free options available.
Once the bakers have finished their masterpieces, everyone will be awarded a “Star Baker” badge to mark their participation.
As well as creating tasty treats, there will be the opportunity to meet Bertie the Bunny on Thursday 4 April.
Ian Leech, marketing manager for Frenchgate said: “We are thrilled to welcome the Big Bunny Bake-off to Frenchgate.
“We know it’s not easy finding new and exciting things to do with the kids during the holidays, so it’s fantastic that they can bring them down to the Centre and have loads of Easter fun under one roof.”
Kelly Reed, founder & CEO of organisers Moo & Goo said: “We promise stacks of fun and laughter and not a soggy bottom in sight!”
Adults will need to always remain with children. Reserve your free spot online now: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-big-bunny-bake-off-tickets-850667528477