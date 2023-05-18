News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19

Almost a dozen Doncaster households apply to become foster carers

Almost a dozen households in Doncaster applied to become foster carers in the year to March 2022, new figures show.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 18th May 2023, 11:39 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 11:39 BST

It comes as the number of people applying has steadily fallen over the last five years, including a significant drop last year.

This year, Foster Care Fortnight, which takes place from May 15 to 28, is focused on "Fostering Communities", and is aiming to highlight the need for more foster carers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Fostering Network said society must not "lose sight of the fact we urgently need more foster carers to come forward to care for children locally".

This year, Foster Care Fortnight, which takes place from May 15 to 28, is focused on "Fostering Communities", and is aiming to highlight the need for more foster carers. Pic: Dominic Lipinski/PA WireThis year, Foster Care Fortnight, which takes place from May 15 to 28, is focused on "Fostering Communities", and is aiming to highlight the need for more foster carers. Pic: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
This year, Foster Care Fortnight, which takes place from May 15 to 28, is focused on "Fostering Communities", and is aiming to highlight the need for more foster carers. Pic: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Most Popular

But the latest Ofsted figures show 8,280 households in England applied to become foster carers in the year to March 2022 – the lowest figure in the last five years, and a drop of 26 per cent from 2020-21.

Foster care places are split into two categories, local authority placements, which are organised and managed by the local council, and those delivered by independent fostering agencies, such as charities and organisations that can place children with approved families.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For local authority-managed foster care placements, the number of approved households in the year to March fell by 18 per cent from 2020-21, with just 2,075 approved across England – of these, 10 were based in Doncaster.

Figures are rounded to the nearest five, while fostering services in the area are provided by independent organisations.

Mervyn Erskine, chair of trustees at The Fostering Network, said: "We can’t lose sight of the fact we urgently need more foster carers to come forward to care for children locally.

"When a child comes into care needing a foster home, it is essential they can live with a foster carer who can meet their individual needs, in the area they belong – ultimately, everything they need to be the absolute best version of themselves."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The figures also show approximately 10 applications were approved in Doncaster in the year to March 2022, though some of these were submitted in previous years.

It means around 110 total households were offering foster care placements at the end of March 2022 – down from 165 in 2018.

Yvette Stanley, Ofsted's national director of regulation and social care, said: "Foster carers make such a difference to children’s lives by providing stable and loving homes. So it’s a real concern that there are not nearly enough foster carers available for the growing number of children needing care.

"Getting foster-care matches right is central to ensuring children’s individual needs are met. However, the shortage of foster carers makes good matching far more difficult and, in some cases, can leave children without the care they need."

Related topics:DoncasterOfstedFoster careEngland