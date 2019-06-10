Executive apartments to let in the heart of Doncaster

247 Property Services would like to introduce a fantastic new home to let opportunity. Would you like to live in a recently renovated Grade II listed building in the heart of Doncaster.

This project has combined 1938 elegance with sleek, fully fitted modern interiors finished to a very high standard.

Danum House - kitchen/dining room

Each apartment will be furnished, have a fully fitted kitchen with built in white goods, oven and induction hob. A fully fitted bathroom is tiled throughout. The rest of the apartment, with the exception of the kitchen area, is carpeted, giving a cosy welcoming feel.

These apartments offer an open plan, spacious living area, some have an enclosed sunroom whilst others have access to a balcony offering a fantastic view. The entrance has locked post boxes for each apartment and acccess is gained by an electronic fob for extra security. There is a lift to all floors.

These magnificent apartments are ideally situated for access to the transport interchange offering easy access to the entire rail network.

Doncaster is only 90 minutes from the capital and 30 minutes to Leeds or Sheffield.

Danum House - Lounge

Situated in the beating heart of our amazing town, these apartments offer an ideal readymade home for those that seek premium luxury with that added modern style.

Danum House, luxury apartments

From £640pcm

Call 0800 6800 247 to arrange a viewing.