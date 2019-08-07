Doncaster's Baby Bunnies garden party raises vital charity funds
The fifth summer garden party of Baby Bunnies in Doncaster was a huge success raising £3,000 for two local good causes.
A total of £1,000 went to Children’s Air Ambulance and £2,000 was donated to the Children’s heart surgery fund, in memory of Isabel Wigglesworth.
Owner of Baby Bunnies, Nichola Caughey, said: “It has been an amazing success. And this year was extra close to my heart due to my neighbour’s baby passing away at the end of July.
“Five years ago I had a vision that I wanted mummies to have a little bit of time out and drink tea and coffee from china cups. The ones we use were originally my grandmothers. She had left them to me and I had no use for them; I know it sounds really sad but every time I hold a garden party a little bit of my Nana is there.
“She was a lady that taught me good values in life and how to give something back. I do the garden party as my way of giving something back.”
Nichola said Baby Bunnies had raised a substantial amount of money this year and she thanked everyone for their support and especially all the businesses within Doncaster that have donated amazing prizes.
She added: “Thanks to Bobbie Roberts and her amazing staff at Doncaster Deaf School for letting us use their lovely venue and going over and above to make the garden party amazing. And also thank you to my sister Jenna – my right hand – for helping me pull it together.”