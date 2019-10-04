Doncaster Wetherspoon’s celebrate 40th anniversary with beer festival
Beers from Australia, USA, Guam and Italy, together with beers from across the UK, will be available at three pubs in Doncaster, during their 12-day real ale festival.
The Gate House in High Street and The Red Lion in Market Place, both in Doncaster, as well as The Old Market Hall in Market Street, Mexborough, all Wetherspoon pubs, will each be serving up to 25 beers during the festival, which runs from Wednesday October 9 to Sunday October 20 inclusive.
The festival celebrates Wetherspoon’s 40th anniversary and the pubs will offer a selection of beers brewed specially for the occasion.
The beers brewed to mark the anniversary include; JD Boss Hogg (Wadworth), Ruby Abbot (Greene King), 3B (Arkell’s), 40 Years (Cotleigh) and Punk is Dead (Brewster’s).
The JD is a reference to JD Hogg from the TV programme, The Dukes of Hazzard, where the JD in JD
Wetherspoon came from.
The overseas beers are; Short Fuse (Ballistic Beer Co, Australia), Minagof Juicy IPA (Ishii Brewing Co, Guam) Terzo Tempo (Birrificio Argo, Italy), Nut Brown (Alesmith Brewing Company, USA) and Challenger English IPA (Mash Brewing Co, Australia).
Other beers include; Ruby Celebration Ale (Hydes), Grapefruit IPA (Daleside), One Step Beyond (Green Jack), Another Pint in the Wall (Titanic) and Steaming On (Hook Norton).
The pubs will also serve beers flavoured with grapefruit, cherry, as well as coffee.
The beers will be priced at £1.99 a pint.
Customers will be able to sample any three of the real ales in special third-of-a-pint glasses for the price of a pint.
The Gate House manager, Benjamin Leese, said: "We will be serving a superb range of beers from the UK and overseas.
“It is a great opportunity for real ale enthusiasts to enjoy an excellent selection of beers, including many that have been brewed specially for the festival.”
Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in each of the pubs.
The pubs will have a limited edition 40th anniversary pint glass for sale for £1 on a first come first served basis.