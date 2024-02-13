Doncaster baker and food artist creates £20,000 giant cookie for 'Galentine's Day' divorce party
A British divorcee has paid for a Galentine's Day divorce party, worth a quarter of a million pounds, entirely with her first alimony cheque.
South Yorkshire food artist, designer and baker Debbie Wingham was commissioned to create the "world’s largest Valentine’s cookie" for the event - for a fee of £20,000.
The do saw around 20 women take part in a murder mystery party which featured a performance of Cell Block Tango from musical Chicago, afternoon tea and a photo shoot.
A source said: "This entire event cost in the region of £250,000. Apparently the lady that commissioned the event said it came out of her first alimony payment, and was money well spent."
Debbie, from Doncaster, created the edible centrepiece from 30 eggs, 600 edible flowers, and a metre of cake lace.
The 1.5 metre wide cookie came with a cast sugar heart for each guest which they smashed open with a Louis Vuitton axe - to reveal a hidden message inside.
Each attendee at the party held in a mansion near Malaga, Spain, stayed for a haute couture dinner party with cocktail pairings.
Each guest received a "swag bag" worth £10,000 each, Debbie's team said.
A source said: "The newbie bachelorette said it was the perfect way to mark the next chapter of her life and reaffirm the importance of supportive, uplifting relationships between her close female friends."
The whole-day event was held at La Casa de los Bates yesterday (February 12).
Company owner Duncan McHugh said: "We have done numerous luxurious events in the murder mystery sector, this was the first Galentine's girl-power type event.
"It’s really inspired us to explore other avant-garde murder mystery themes."