A British divorcee has paid for a Galentine's Day divorce party, worth a quarter of a million pounds, entirely with her first alimony cheque.

South Yorkshire food artist, designer and baker Debbie Wingham was commissioned to create the "world’s largest Valentine’s cookie" for the event - for a fee of £20,000.

The do saw around 20 women take part in a murder mystery party which featured a performance of Cell Block Tango from musical Chicago, afternoon tea and a photo shoot.

Debbie Wingham with the world's largest Valentine's cookie.

A source said: "This entire event cost in the region of £250,000. Apparently the lady that commissioned the event said it came out of her first alimony payment, and was money well spent."

Debbie, from Doncaster, created the edible centrepiece from 30 eggs, 600 edible flowers, and a metre of cake lace.

The 1.5 metre wide cookie came with a cast sugar heart for each guest which they smashed open with a Louis Vuitton axe - to reveal a hidden message inside.

The Galentine's Day divorce party was held in a mansion near Malaga, Spain.

Each attendee at the party held in a mansion near Malaga, Spain, stayed for a haute couture dinner party with cocktail pairings.

Each guest received a "swag bag" worth £10,000 each, Debbie's team said.

A source said: "The newbie bachelorette said it was the perfect way to mark the next chapter of her life and reaffirm the importance of supportive, uplifting relationships between her close female friends."

Debbie, 42, made the record breaking cookie from 30 eggs, 12 kilograms of flour and 10kg of sugar paste. To top it off she designed the cookie with more than 300 edible studs, over 600 edible flowers and a meter of cake lace.

The whole-day event was held at La Casa de los Bates yesterday (February 12).

Company owner Duncan McHugh said: "We have done numerous luxurious events in the murder mystery sector, this was the first Galentine's girl-power type event.