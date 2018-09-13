Doncaster breweries feature in new real ale CAMRA guide

The 46th edition of the Good Beer Guide, published by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) features two Doncaster Breweries.

Don Valley Brewery, Mexborough and Old Vault Brewery, Thorne, are among 23 new breweries across the Yorkshire region and 95 new pub entries.

Chief communications officer at CAMRA, Tom Stainer, said: “It’s fantastic to see the number of new pub entries in the Good Beer Guide 2019 and the continued growth in local brewing.

“We’ve seen such sweeping changes across the brewing and pub scene over the past year with brewing becoming more collaborative and socially-minded, and pubs continuing to diversify to cater for all tastes with the continued increase in micropubs, tap rooms and community-run pubs, each improving choice for drinkers.

“This is the 46th issue of the Guide – a book that has become an essential companion for those with a passion for real ale and discovering the best places to find it.”

The Good Beer Guide 2019 is compiled through independent judgement and recommendations, and every pub that appears has been visited regularly by CAMRA members. CAMRA is a proudly independent organisation and as such all entries in the guide are free – there are no hidden costs associated with appearing.



As well as the print edition, the Good Beer Guide app is available to smartphone users. Available on both the App Store and Google Play, users can search for local pubs based on their individual preferences and connect with friends, or subscribe to access enhanced search tools.