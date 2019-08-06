Dearne Valley Personal Development Centre celebrates another year of success
It was a year of pride in personal achievement when young people of Dearne Valley Personal Development Centre celebrated another year of success with friends and family at their annual presentation evening.
This was the centres’ seventh annual achievements event since the project opened in 2012.
Since then young people from Doncaster Rotherham and Barnsley have achieved NCFE qualification in health and fitness, nutrition, art and team working.
Presenting some of the many certificates and awards were Cllr Sean Gibbons, Tommy Joyce MBE and Jim Walton from J P Walton & Son transport. Others guests included parents, carers and family members plus referring organisations and school representatives.
Guests also had the chance to view the art work produced this year which included, paintings, T-shirt printing, garment construction and 3D sculpture.
All of the young people who attend the centre have found it difficult to fit into to mainstream education so the learning program at Dearne Valley PDC has been tailored to meet their specific needs. The centre aims to create a positive pathway back into mainstream education or college. Providing an alternative curriculum, that will re engage the most challenging learners.
The very successful 'After School Club' held at DVPDC each Tue and Thu evening was also celebrated and it was great to see the younger ones admiring the older young people with their fantastic achievements. Some of our young people also volunteer their time in the After School Club.
The Dearne Valley PDC team would like to thank the guests and local people who attended the night and whom have supported the project form the start.
Coun Sean Gibbons said: "It was an absolute pleasure to attend this annual event for the fifth time enjoy certificates being presented to local young people who have been working hard all year long. These are young people who find it difficult learning in traditional academic settings and DVPDC provides the perfect setting for young people to develop their life-skills and progress their learning.”