Watch out for the Grinch as he bikes his way around the streets of Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 17th Dec 2024, 11:47 BST

No you’re not losing your marbles. If you have seen the Grinch riding along the streets of Doncaster on a motorbike, then you really did!

Conisbrough man Andrew Lee Miam has been spreading festive cheer in a rather unique way.

Recently, he has been dressing up as the Grinch and riding his motorcycle around the streets of Mexborough, Conisbrough, and Denaby. His playful antics have brought smiles to children and families alike, creating a joyful buzz in the community.

Andrew shared a post about his Grinch rides in a local group, which quickly gained over 400 likes, reflecting just how much people appreciate his efforts.

Watch out for the Grinch as he bikes his way around the streets of Doncaster.
This past weekend, he and some friends made a special appearance at the Ivanhoe WMC for their Christmas party, much to the delight of everyone in attendance.

Capturing Andrew’s antics was Doncaster photography business, Truck and Turf Photography, visit their Facebook page for more https://www.facebook.com/61568095936541/photos/122116681988603197/?_rdr

