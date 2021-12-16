WATCH: Doncaster man revives stunning fundraising Christmas lights display
A Doncaster man has decked his house from top to bottom with Christmas lights once again in a stunning display of illuminations aimed at raising cash for charity.
Neil Hart has festooned his house in Malvern Road, Intake with hundreds of lights and movie projections of Santa in his windows following last year’s tribute to the NHS and town’s Covid victims.
He said: “This year we are raising money for the children’s air ambulance and also Children with Cancer UK.
"I have built a grotto this time that I hope to open as soon as possible, but I am struggling to get any donation of gifts to give to the children.
"We do have enough to open maybe for two nights but would be nice to open sooner as I have Santa and The Grinch on standby - any help and support would be very appreciated.”
Anyone who can help can contact Neil at 19 Malvern Road, Intake.