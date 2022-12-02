Watch: Doncaster area gym staff in fun fitness version of Wizzard Christmas classic

Workers at Bircotes Leisure Centre were joined by furry puppet Ferris The Flug for the clip which sees the lyrics of the Roy Wood favourite changed to promote health and fitness.

A spokesman for Ferris said: “It's finally December and as usual, Ferris decided to fit in a last minute workout.

"We're sure he can go anytime, not just at Christmas. Especially when he wishes it could be fitness everyday.

Ferris The Flug stars with staff and customers in the video.

A spokesman for Bircotes Leisure Centre said: We can finally share with you this year's Christmas video!

“An old favourite with a new fitness twist. Thank you to all the staff and customers who agreed to take part, and also to Ferris The Flug for his usual creative flair.

