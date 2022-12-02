Watch: Doncaster area gym staff in fun fitness version of Wizzard Christmas classic
Staff and customers at a Doncaster area leisure centre have delivered an early festive fun present – a comic video pressing home the fitness message to Wizzard classic I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day.
Workers at Bircotes Leisure Centre were joined by furry puppet Ferris The Flug for the clip which sees the lyrics of the Roy Wood favourite changed to promote health and fitness.
A spokesman for Ferris said: “It's finally December and as usual, Ferris decided to fit in a last minute workout.
"We're sure he can go anytime, not just at Christmas. Especially when he wishes it could be fitness everyday.
A spokesman for Bircotes Leisure Centre said: We can finally share with you this year's Christmas video!
“An old favourite with a new fitness twist. Thank you to all the staff and customers who agreed to take part, and also to Ferris The Flug for his usual creative flair.
"We hope you enjoy.”