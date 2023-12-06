Video: See footage and photos of Mexborough’s Christmas lights switch on

Over 2,000 people gathered in Mexborough town centre last Thursday evening for the ever popular annual festive lights switch on.

Many people commented that this was the biggest crowd they'd seen at the Christmas event for many years.

They were entertained by singers Joshua Luke, Donna Bennett and Frank Knapton MBE, church and school choirs, Flaminglettes burlesque dancers, Highwoods Links 4 Families dancers, SV Dance Studio, violinist Sarah Anne Bush, festive music courtesy of Doncaster Radio and guest appearances from Elsa, Olaf and the Grinch who tried his best to steal Christmas but to no avail.

The special guest as always was Santa who did the honours of turning on the Christmas lights to huge crowds gathered around the Christmas tree. Santa was then in his grotto giving out free presents until gone 7.30pm putting huge smiles on over 250 children's faces.

Lucy Lidster (aged 7) and Poppy Lidster (aged 6) delighted to meet Santa for a photo.

Donna Bennett, Secretary of MECi said: "The event was a huge success thanks to hard work by Mexborough Events Committee inclusive (MECi) over the past few months who have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to make the night so special for everyone . The performances were excellent and everyone had a fantastic time."

Mexborough First Councillor Sean Gibbons said: "it was a huge pleasure to again support the Christmas event as we celebrate the start of the festive season in Mexborough.

"Special thanks to our resident Santa who put a smile on so many children's faces. Also, to Steve and Martin of Rotherham Sitwell Rotary for ensuring that Santa arrived in a festive sleigh this year."