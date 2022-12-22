Video: Santa Claus delivers first ever Christmas message to the World
Santa Claus has delivered his first ever global Christmas address from his Post Office in Finnish Lapland.
His first official Christmas message details the festive wishes he receives in the letters that are written by many children and adults all over the world - this year’s top Christmas wishes were health, happiness and love.
Santa’s first Christmas message was informed by letters written by the young and the young at heart, mostly between the ages of 8 and 25. In addition to the three main themes, many letters also asked the age-old question, “Santa, are you real?”