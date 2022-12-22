News you can trust since 1925
Video: Santa Claus delivers first ever Christmas message to the World

Santa Claus has delivered his first ever global Christmas address from his Post Office in Finnish Lapland.

By Stephanie Bateman
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 2:00pm

His first official Christmas message details the festive wishes he receives in the letters that are written by many children and adults all over the world - this year’s top Christmas wishes were health, happiness and love.

Santa’s first Christmas message was informed by letters written by the young and the young at heart, mostly between the ages of 8 and 25. In addition to the three main themes, many letters also asked the age-old question, “Santa, are you real?”

Santa and his elves