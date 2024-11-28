Vegan friendly Heavenly Feet launches its autumn/winter range featuring cosy slippers and boots, perfect for gifting to a loved one this Christmas

Heavenly Feet has launched its AW24 range featuring cosy slippers, winter boots, and trainers, perfect for gifting to a loved one this Christmas.

Designed with comfort and affordability in mind and priced from just £16.95 there is a style for everyone this Christmas, even those who have everything!

The Ice slippers are perfect for lounging around this winter, the Justina 2 boots are a wardrobe staple, and the Franca in leopard are hot on trend.

Heavenly Feet launches its autumn/winter range featuring cosy slippers and boots, perfect for gifting to a loved one this Christmas. These are the Franca in leopard, RRP £44.95.

We spoke to Paul Donnelly, shoe expert at Heavenly Feet, and he had this to say about the new range: “This autumn, we’re set to see earthy hues and claret red shades dominate.

"At Heavenly Feet we’ve seen a recent peak in searches for burgundy boots, with more than a 1000 percent rise in searches for ‘burgundy’ compared to September last year.

“Leopard print is also set to make a revival with Heavenly Feet recently reporting a steep rise in sales of its latest leopard print shoe.

"Pinterest has reported a 100 per cent increase in recent searches for ‘leopard print’ fashion in the last month alone further proving its popularity. Celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and Kris Jenner have all been spotted rocking the pattern as the print is playfully coined ‘this season's neutral’.” For more information, please visit: www.heavenlyfeet.co.uk

*Heavenly Feet was born 15 years ago from one simple obsession: to create beautiful women's footwear and ultimate comfort. Once they had combined the comfort and style mission into one package, they began the journey towards producing vegan friendly products and turning their attention to the company’s environmental impact. All Heavenly Feet products are now vegan friendly and they are moving towards recycled packaging, compostable shipping bags and using green electricity at our head office. Why? Because, like you, they want to make a difference, not only to your style and comfort, but to the planet.