Tubs full of savings as Morrisons sells cheapest confectionary for Christmas
Tubs of chocolate are a household must-have when it comes to Christmas celebrations, and now shoppers can stock up on the festive favourite for less as Morrisons announces a 2 for £7 deal on popular confectionery tubs.
Available exclusively for More Card customers, shoppers can save a purse-pleasing 35 per cent on the tubs, which usually cost £5 each.
Celebrations, Quality Street, Cadbury Roses, and Cadbury Heroes are all included in the deal, which is the cheapest of any UK supermarket.
The deal is available in-store and online until tomorrow, November 7, only so shoppers better hurry and stock up now.
Shoppers can take advantage of More Card exclusive prices by heading to: https://www.morrisons.com/more/
For more information on the Morrisons Christmas range visit: https://groceries.morrisons.com/browse/christmas-189206