Frenchgate Shopping Centre is setting the scene for winter as it looks forward to welcoming the Snow Lion to walk its malls.

Combining animatronic puppetry, music, and spectacular costumes customers will be able to witness the magical characters come to life in an immersive experience.

Accompanied by the Red Queen and her servant, the lion will walk around the centre among the public making it feel more personal to everyone who sees it.

The story of the lion is that it hails from the Forests of Eternal Snow and is a mythical emblem of the season celebrating the light of human kindness in the depths of winter’s darkest days.

The Snow Lion will walk the malls of Frenchgate.

Frenchgate customers will be invited to get up close to the show and take pictures of the spectacle as well as take home memories of the show.

Ian Leech, marketing manager for Frenchgate said: “It’s going to be fantastic to welcome the Snow Lion to roam around the centre.

“Its arrival will be certain to get everyone in the festive mood and will act as a great start to the Christmas season.

“You’re unlikely to see anything as magical or as big walking around Frenchgate anytime soon, so we encourage the people of Doncaster to come down and see this fantastic show for themselves.”

The Snow Lion will be in Frenchgate on Saturday 9 December with three shows that each last 30 minutes. Show times are 11.30am, 12.30 pm and 1.30pm.