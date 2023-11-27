News you can trust since 1925
Sights and sounds of Christmas arrive at Lakeside Village with artisan and craft fayre

Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping is gearing up for its first Christmas-inspired Artisan and Craft Fayre of the season.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 27th Nov 2023, 10:23 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 10:25 GMT
The festive fayre will be arriving at Lakeside Village in Doncaster on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 December, 10am-5pm and 10am-4.30pm respectively, featuring more than 30 gift, craft and food stalls selling everything from handmade wreaths to scented candles, cupcakes, jewellery and more.

Visitors will also be able to shop along to the soothing sounds of Victorian Carols singers.

Abby Chandler from Lakeside Village, said: “We’re really excited to be hosting our first full festive event of the year as we get into the spirit of Christmas here at Lakeside Village.

Christmas lights at Lakeside.Christmas lights at Lakeside.
“The Christmas Artisan and Craft Fayre gives shoppers the chance to buy a festive gift with that special touch as well as supporting a host of independent businesses from Doncaster, Yorkshire and beyond who will be joining us over the weekend.

“Our Victorian Carol singers will also delight guests with their classic performance of some of our favourite Christmas carols adding a special, festive touch to the event. We hope as many people as possible will join us.”

There are also other Christmas fayres planned for Saturday 9 and Saturday 16 December.

For further information, visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk

