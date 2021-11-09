Santa, live music and 50 stalls promised at Doncaster Christmas fayre
Santa Claus will drop in to a Doncaster Christmas fayre promising fifty stalls and live music next month.
The Charity Christmas Fayre will take place at Parklands Sports and Social Club on Wheatley Hall Road from 11am to 5pm on December 12.
Entry is £1 for adults with under 16s admitted free.
Organisers have said the event will feature a wide array of stalls, activities for children and a visit from Father Christmas.
The event is raising awareness for mental health services and supporting Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.