Santa, live music and 50 stalls promised at Doncaster Christmas fayre

Santa Claus will drop in to a Doncaster Christmas fayre promising fifty stalls and live music next month.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 11:27 am

The Charity Christmas Fayre will take place at Parklands Sports and Social Club on Wheatley Hall Road from 11am to 5pm on December 12.

Entry is £1 for adults with under 16s admitted free.

Organisers have said the event will feature a wide array of stalls, activities for children and a visit from Father Christmas.

Santa will pay a visit to the event at Parklands club.

The event is raising awareness for mental health services and supporting Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Bluebell Wood Children's HospiceOrganisers