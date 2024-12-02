Pigs in blankets: There is something special this Christmas from M&S Food - double wrapped festive favourites for maximum taste

No streakers here... especially for the festive season, M&S has DOUBLE WRAPPED ALL of its pigs in blankets across the Foodhall for maximum taste.

Say goodbye to sad unravelled PIBs and hello to your most delicious Christmas dinner ever.

These are not just any pigs in blankets, these are M&S EXCLUSIVE double wrapped pigs in blankets.

With pigs in blankets topping the charts for the no.1 best-selling party food in stores and the no.1 M&S festive fave on social, this BIG PIB news is sure to bring double the joy this Christmas.

M&S is famous for an iconic sausage (who doesn’t remember the sell-out love sausage?) and customers are #obsessed with pigs in blankets – in fact, this festive season. M&S is set to sell over 25 million! Now, the biggest thing to happen to a pig in blanket is officially here - the quality upgrade of dreams, just in time for Christmas.

What does this mean we hear you ask? Well, M&S is now wrapping ALL its pigs in blankets in a WHOLE rasher of bacon, as opposed to a half. And with quality at the heart of every decision at M&S Food, the change of the much-loved pig in blanket is no different – as all M&S pigs in blankets are made with outdoor bred British pork and dry cured artisan bacon.

So, this year it's a no to Christmas day traumas as your bacon unravels. It's a no to naked pig disappointment. It's a no to Christmas dinner ruined. There's no streakers here and absolutely NO half measures.

*PIBs… Pigs in Blankets. IYKYK.

The real gamechanger? Double wrapped deliciousness applies to EVERY single pig in blanket across the M&S Foodhall, from party food, to garnishes, and the ultimate side (with a gravy dipper) in the in-store Cafes. What’s more, they’ve got EPIC innovation topped with double wrapped PIBs too, like the Turkey & Stuffing Pie and wait for it… Pigs in Blankets Mac & Cheese. YOU. ARE. WELCOME.

This ultimate upgrade couldn’t come at a better time as customers get set for Christmas. On @marksandspencer last week, customers said pigs in blankets were the no.1 product (tied with mince pies!) helping them to “Step into Christmas” and get them into the festive spirit.

So, what’s Christmas dinner without a PIB… just another Sunday roast, right ? And with NEW double wrapped pigs in blankets, Christmas dinner is set to be that little bit extra special.

The M&S Christmas fairy really has waved her magic wand and delivered you the tastiest Christmas yet. Here’s just a handful of double wrapped deliciousness that is sure to get double the amount of smiles this Christmas.

OUR BEST EVER PIGS IN BLANKETS, £6.00, 312g

PIGS IN BLANKETS, £5.50, 336g (4 for 3 party food deal… 4 packs of pibs anyone?!)

GARNISH SELECTION, £9.50, 648g