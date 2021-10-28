Party back to the 80s or 90s this Christmas at Doncaster Dome

Past party nights at The Dome

On Friday December 17, guests will be able to don those shoulder pads, back comb their hair and boogie to some unforgettable 80s ballads, soft rock anthems and classic pop.

But if the 90s are more your style, then you can hit the dance floor on Saturday December 18 to the Spice Girls, Five, Britney, Brit Pop and more to celebrate the noughty 90s.

Chris Hone, head of commercial development at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, who manage The Dome said: “We know that so many people missed out on celebrating Christmas in style last year.

Our party nights offer a great chance to get together again, grab your family, friends or work colleagues, enjoy a great meal and dance the night away to music from two fantastic decades.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming guests back to festive fun at The Dome with our Ultimate 80s night on 17 December 17 and our Noughty Nineties night on December 18.

“Our Christmas party nights are always popular and are always lots of fun.”

Tickets are £32.50 each for a table of ten. Tickets for six (minimum booking) to nine people cost £35 per person.

For further information or to book tickets visit www.dclt.co.uk