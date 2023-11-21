Mission Christmas drop-off lands at Lakeside Village
and live on Freeview channel 276
The collection point is part of Mission Christmas – a nationwide Cash for Kids initiative that aims to ensure every child from 0-18 wakes up to a gift on Christmas morning.
Shoppers and visitors to Lakeside Village can donate their gifts in the Guest Services lobby from this week until Monday 18 December.
Abby Chandler of Lakeside Village said: “Mission Christmas is an important cause that’s close to our hearts here at Lakeside Village, and we’re proud to be hosting a drop-off point here at the centre once again.
“Every child deserves a gift at Christmas but unfortunately for many, it’s just not possible.
“Mission Christmas aims to change that and we’re sure our shoppers will be more than willing to get involved.”
Gift suggestions include board games, stationary, books and puzzles. Gifts for babies and teenagers are particularly needed.