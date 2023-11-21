A drop-off point to collect gifts for children living in poverty has been set up at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping in Doncaster.

The collection point is part of Mission Christmas – a nationwide Cash for Kids initiative that aims to ensure every child from 0-18 wakes up to a gift on Christmas morning.

Shoppers and visitors to Lakeside Village can donate their gifts in the Guest Services lobby from this week until Monday 18 December.

Abby Chandler of Lakeside Village said: “Mission Christmas is an important cause that’s close to our hearts here at Lakeside Village, and we’re proud to be hosting a drop-off point here at the centre once again.

Abby Chandler of Lakeside Village with Paula Clayton, Cash for Kids Mission Christmas Co-ordinator.

“Every child deserves a gift at Christmas but unfortunately for many, it’s just not possible.

“Mission Christmas aims to change that and we’re sure our shoppers will be more than willing to get involved.”

Gift suggestions include board games, stationary, books and puzzles. Gifts for babies and teenagers are particularly needed.

For further information, visit cashforkids.org.uk/mission