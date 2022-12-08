Is this Christmas light-strewn Doncaster street the city's most festive place?
Christmas decorations have been going up all over Doncaster in recent weeks – but one city street could be set to top the lot.
For Kepple Close in Rossington is vitrually decked from top to bottom in festive illuminatons, with neighbours getting together to create a fabulous display every Chirstmas.
Residents have been putting on the display for a number of years, with the event helping to raise money for charity.
The Kepple Clappers group, which organsises the lights display said: “You need to see it, believe me.
"It’s become a bit famous in the village but we think people further afield would love it if they knew about it.
Visitors are urged to donate to the charities Rossington Food Train and Doncaster Cancer drop in centre in the village.
A spokesman added: “It looks really good in the flesh.”
“It is heartwarming and puts a big smile on everyone’s faces. Just what people need in this dark and gloomy winter.”