Here are the dates when Santa and his sleigh are visiting Doncaster streets

Thorne Rural Lions have today announced the dates when Santa and his sleigh are visiting streets across the area.

They are as follows:

Sat 2nd Dec Thorne Christmas Market

Mon 4 th Dec Moorends

Santa will be doing his rounds again this year.

Tues 5 th Dec Fishlake, Sykehouse, Dunscroft

Wed 6 th Dec Dunsville

Thurs 7 th Dec Thorne south

Fri 8 th Dec Thorne Market 9am – 12 noon

Fri 8 th Dec Old Aukley/&R/Hood

Sat 9 th Dec Edenthorpe

Sun 10 th Dec Asda Bawtry Rd, 10 am – 3 pm

Tues 12 th Dec Hatfield/Dunscroft

Wed 13 th Dec Thorne Kirton Lane Stainforth

Fri 15 th Dec Hatfield

Thurs 21 st Dec Finningley

Mon 11 th Dec Hatfield Woodhouse, Lindholme, Blaxton

Thurs 14 th Dec Thorne North

Sat 16 th Dec Thorne Market

Sun 17 th Dec Asda Bawtry Rd

Mon 18 th Dec Edenthorpe West

Tues 19 th Dec Stainforth

Fri 22 nd Dec Kirk Sandall

Sat 23 rd Dec Branton

Thorne Lions have had a busy fruitful year taking part, and organising various activities. The Summer Walk took place again starting on Town Moor on May 14. All proceeds were for “Parkinson’s Doncaster Support Group.

A cheque for £3,387.98 was presented to them.

A Lion’s Fun and Sports Day was organised with other Lions groups on Saturday 12th August. This is for all people with a disability and is extremely popular. The participants are so enthusiastic and take part in all the activities.

They were so pleased when it was resurrected after Covid. The venue was changed and this year Parkland Sports and Social Club on Wheatley Hall Road was used.

One of the staple fundraisers has been coffee mornings. These take place either in Hatfield Library or in The Barn, behind the Bay Horse, every few months.

Now it is one of the busiest parts of the year for the Lionss. The sleigh has to be checked over to make sure it is roadworthy, as it will be used most days in the month of December.

A spokesman said: “We were certainly very popular when the sleigh was back on the road. It will be manned by Lions members giving their support to Father Christmas. We will be carrying a card reader for your convenience, you just have to ask.

