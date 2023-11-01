Here are the dates when Santa and his sleigh are visiting Doncaster streets
They are as follows:
Sat 2nd Dec Thorne Christmas Market
Mon 4 th Dec Moorends
Tues 5 th Dec Fishlake, Sykehouse, Dunscroft
Wed 6 th Dec Dunsville
Thurs 7 th Dec Thorne south
Fri 8 th Dec Thorne Market 9am – 12 noon
Fri 8 th Dec Old Aukley/&R/Hood
Sat 9 th Dec Edenthorpe
Sun 10 th Dec Asda Bawtry Rd, 10 am – 3 pm
Tues 12 th Dec Hatfield/Dunscroft
Wed 13 th Dec Thorne Kirton Lane Stainforth
Fri 15 th Dec Hatfield
Thurs 21 st Dec Finningley
Mon 11 th Dec Hatfield Woodhouse, Lindholme, Blaxton
Thurs 14 th Dec Thorne North
Sat 16 th Dec Thorne Market
Sun 17 th Dec Asda Bawtry Rd
Mon 18 th Dec Edenthorpe West
Tues 19 th Dec Stainforth
Fri 22 nd Dec Kirk Sandall
Sat 23 rd Dec Branton
Thorne Lions have had a busy fruitful year taking part, and organising various activities. The Summer Walk took place again starting on Town Moor on May 14. All proceeds were for “Parkinson’s Doncaster Support Group.
A cheque for £3,387.98 was presented to them.
A Lion’s Fun and Sports Day was organised with other Lions groups on Saturday 12th August. This is for all people with a disability and is extremely popular. The participants are so enthusiastic and take part in all the activities.
They were so pleased when it was resurrected after Covid. The venue was changed and this year Parkland Sports and Social Club on Wheatley Hall Road was used.
One of the staple fundraisers has been coffee mornings. These take place either in Hatfield Library or in The Barn, behind the Bay Horse, every few months.
Now it is one of the busiest parts of the year for the Lionss. The sleigh has to be checked over to make sure it is roadworthy, as it will be used most days in the month of December.
A spokesman said: “We were certainly very popular when the sleigh was back on the road. It will be manned by Lions members giving their support to Father Christmas. We will be carrying a card reader for your convenience, you just have to ask.
"The Toy Appeal is another of our activities collecting toy and gift donations to help local families. It is probably more important this year to help families. Please don’t forget the older children. There are many drop off points. More details can be found on our Facebook site.”