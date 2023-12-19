News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

‘Haven bus’ to provide safety in Doncaster for December’s "Mad Friday"

A safe place will be available for revellers in Doncaster during one of the busiest Fridays of the festive season.
By Shannon Mower
Published 19th Dec 2023, 16:18 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 16:18 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This Friday 22 December, those taking part in festivities in Doncaster city centre will be able to visit the Haven Bus as a designated safe space.

The bus will operate from 6pm until 1am opposite the Mercure Danum Hotel on the High Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Created in partnership with local police and NHS servies, it aims to create a safe place for those who may be too intoxicated to travel home or feel unsafe for other reasons.

There will be a safe haven for revellers.There will be a safe haven for revellers.
There will be a safe haven for revellers.

It will be deployed due to high volumes of people typically drinking in the city centre ahead of Christmas.

It will mark the fifth and sixth time the bus has operated this year, having previously been seen on warm evenings and bank holidays.

Related topics:DoncasterNHS