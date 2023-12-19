‘Haven bus’ to provide safety in Doncaster for December’s "Mad Friday"
This Friday 22 December, those taking part in festivities in Doncaster city centre will be able to visit the Haven Bus as a designated safe space.
The bus will operate from 6pm until 1am opposite the Mercure Danum Hotel on the High Street.
Created in partnership with local police and NHS servies, it aims to create a safe place for those who may be too intoxicated to travel home or feel unsafe for other reasons.
It will be deployed due to high volumes of people typically drinking in the city centre ahead of Christmas.
It will mark the fifth and sixth time the bus has operated this year, having previously been seen on warm evenings and bank holidays.