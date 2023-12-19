‘Haven bus’ to provide safety in Doncaster for December’s "Mad Friday"

A safe place will be available for revellers in Doncaster during one of the busiest Fridays of the festive season.

This Friday 22 December, those taking part in festivities in Doncaster city centre will be able to visit the Haven Bus as a designated safe space.

The bus will operate from 6pm until 1am opposite the Mercure Danum Hotel on the High Street.

Created in partnership with local police and NHS servies, it aims to create a safe place for those who may be too intoxicated to travel home or feel unsafe for other reasons.

There will be a safe haven for revellers.

It will be deployed due to high volumes of people typically drinking in the city centre ahead of Christmas.