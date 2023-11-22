Have your photo taken with Santa when he visits Mexborough's Christmas lights switch-on

The Christmas Light Switch-On in Mexborough High Street takes place on Thursday, November 30 between 4-7pm organised by Mexborough Events Committee inclusive (MECi) team.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There will be an array of festive attractions and activities including 27 market stalls, Tuby's rides, entertainment, dancers, local school and church choirs, burlesque dancers and the Grinch.

The main attention of course will be Santa arriving on his sleigh in readiness for the light switch on at 4.45pm before entering his grotto.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each child will receive a free wrapped chocolate selection box donated by Food AWARE CIC, a free book donated by ReRead and a free photo with Santa.

The Christmas countdown starts in Mexborough next week.

Donna Bennett, Secretary of MECi said: "I’m very privileged to work with a fab bunch of like minded people who have joined Mexborough Events Committee inclusive over the past few months and who have been working tirelessly behind the scenes.