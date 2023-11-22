Have your photo taken with Santa when he visits Mexborough's Christmas lights switch-on
and live on Freeview channel 276
There will be an array of festive attractions and activities including 27 market stalls, Tuby's rides, entertainment, dancers, local school and church choirs, burlesque dancers and the Grinch.
The main attention of course will be Santa arriving on his sleigh in readiness for the light switch on at 4.45pm before entering his grotto.
Each child will receive a free wrapped chocolate selection box donated by Food AWARE CIC, a free book donated by ReRead and a free photo with Santa.
Donna Bennett, Secretary of MECi said: "I’m very privileged to work with a fab bunch of like minded people who have joined Mexborough Events Committee inclusive over the past few months and who have been working tirelessly behind the scenes.
“We hope that children and families really enjoy the event as we celebrate the start of the festive season in Mexborough.”