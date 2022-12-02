Giant crocheted gingerbread house to be unveiled at Doncaster Wool Market

The festive creation will be officially unveiled at Doncaster Wool Market on Saturday and has been put together by a group of local crocheters, who call themselves the Mother Hookers.

The group, set up and run by Bea Dawson and Katie Blenkiron, have spent months crocheting gingerbread squares for the grotto - which will be home to Santa throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is raising funds in support of Doncaster charity Eve's Trust.

The giant gingerbread house is assembled at Doncaster Wool Market.

Squares can be sponsored for £5 and children can visit Santa in the gingerbread grotto and receive a present for £5 too.