Giant crocheted gingerbread house to be unveiled at Doncaster Wool Market
A giant crocheted festive gingerbread house is to be unveiled in Doncaster tomorrow having being lovingly assembled by handcraft enthusiasts.
The festive creation will be officially unveiled at Doncaster Wool Market on Saturday and has been put together by a group of local crocheters, who call themselves the Mother Hookers.
The group, set up and run by Bea Dawson and Katie Blenkiron, have spent months crocheting gingerbread squares for the grotto - which will be home to Santa throughout the day.
The event is raising funds in support of Doncaster charity Eve's Trust.
Squares can be sponsored for £5 and children can visit Santa in the gingerbread grotto and receive a present for £5 too.
The group has spent six months creating the 500 squares which make up the house and sees the Mother Hookers return to the venue after creating a large crocheted Christmas tree for diners and shoppers to enjoy last Christmas.