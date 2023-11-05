News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Frenchgate is ready to make it “Christmas Your Way”

Doncaster’s premier city centre shopping destination has officially begun its Christmas campaign for 2023. Frenchgate, situated in the heart of the city, is launching “Christmas Your Way” which celebrates the different ways we all celebrate the biggest holiday of the year.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 5th Nov 2023, 13:00 GMT
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 13:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This year will see the return of some festive centre favourites, as well as some new additions to make sure Doncaster is filled with Christmas spirit.

Customers can receive even more for their money this year with the “Gift with Purchase” scheme.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When purchasing a Frenchgate Gift Card for £50 or more customers will receive a free gift of their preference.

Most Popular
Frenchgate’s Christmas tree.Frenchgate’s Christmas tree.
Frenchgate’s Christmas tree.

Choices are between a Yankee Candle gift set containing four winter scents, or one of four festive cheeses from the Chuckling Cheese Company with flavours including pigs in blankets, Christmas pudding, cranberry cheddar or ale and mustard.

Santa’s Workshop of Wonders returned to the Centre this weekend. Situated in the North Central Square section of the Centre next to Waterstones and H&M, customers can take a journey through the magical workshop and meet Santa himself.

Guests will be guided by Santa’s elves before being invited to choose their own gift from the variety of toys on display. The price for experiencing Santa’s Workshop of Wonders is £6 per child.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Centre will see opening hours change to accommodate the festive season; however, customers are advised to check with individual stores for their opening hours. Hours that customers should make a note of are:

Thursday 14 December: 9:00 am – 8:00 pm

Thursday 21 December: 9:00 am – 8:00 pm

Christmas Eve: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Wednesday 27 December: 9:00 am – 5:30 pm

New Year’s Eve: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

New Year’s Day: Closed

Tuesday 2 January: Normal opening hours resume

Ian Leech, marketing manager for Frenchgate said: “We are so excited to launch our ‘Christmas Your Way’ campaign.

“This year is all about recognising and celebrating the different ways that our city celebrates Christmas. Some love the hustle and bustle of a big family affair, while others may prefer smaller gatherings with friends or even just some time by themselves.

“However, you celebrate Christmas, or whatever your festivities look like, Frenchgate is here to help make it Christmas Your Way.”

Related topics:FrenchgateDoncaster