Doncaster’s premier city centre shopping destination has officially begun its Christmas campaign for 2023. Frenchgate, situated in the heart of the city, is launching “Christmas Your Way” which celebrates the different ways we all celebrate the biggest holiday of the year.

This year will see the return of some festive centre favourites, as well as some new additions to make sure Doncaster is filled with Christmas spirit.

Customers can receive even more for their money this year with the “Gift with Purchase” scheme.

When purchasing a Frenchgate Gift Card for £50 or more customers will receive a free gift of their preference.

Frenchgate’s Christmas tree.

Choices are between a Yankee Candle gift set containing four winter scents, or one of four festive cheeses from the Chuckling Cheese Company with flavours including pigs in blankets, Christmas pudding, cranberry cheddar or ale and mustard.

Santa’s Workshop of Wonders returned to the Centre this weekend. Situated in the North Central Square section of the Centre next to Waterstones and H&M, customers can take a journey through the magical workshop and meet Santa himself.

Guests will be guided by Santa’s elves before being invited to choose their own gift from the variety of toys on display. The price for experiencing Santa’s Workshop of Wonders is £6 per child.

The Centre will see opening hours change to accommodate the festive season; however, customers are advised to check with individual stores for their opening hours. Hours that customers should make a note of are:

Thursday 14 December: 9:00 am – 8:00 pm

Thursday 21 December: 9:00 am – 8:00 pm

Christmas Eve: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Wednesday 27 December: 9:00 am – 5:30 pm

New Year’s Eve: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

New Year’s Day: Closed

Tuesday 2 January: Normal opening hours resume

Ian Leech, marketing manager for Frenchgate said: “We are so excited to launch our ‘Christmas Your Way’ campaign.

“This year is all about recognising and celebrating the different ways that our city celebrates Christmas. Some love the hustle and bustle of a big family affair, while others may prefer smaller gatherings with friends or even just some time by themselves.