Children are in for a special treat at Lakeside Village this Christmas with the return of Santa in his eye-catching grotto.

Father Christmas can be found in his glowing log cabin grotto near Etto Caffe and is the perfect setting for photo opportunities and Christmas wishes to be granted for young ones.

The grotto will be open on weekends from Saturday 2 December from 10.30am until 4pm through to Sunday 24 December, with full details on the Lakeside Village website.

It is free of charge for visitors, with a £2 charity donation going to Cash for Kids Mission Christmas and each child will receive a Christmas themed activity pack.

Santa in his Grotto at Lakeside Village. Pix: Shaun Flannery/shaunflanneryphotography.com

Abby Chandler, from Lakeside Village said: “We’re pulling out all the stops this year with twinkling lights and festive installations as we’ve transformed the centre into a magical Christmas wonderland once again for our customers to enjoy all the fun and cheer this time of year brings.

“Santa is one of our most popular festive traditions and we know how much the children and their families love to come and visit our grotto which is once again free of charge for guests.

“We also have a magical postbox where children can post their letters to Santa to make sure their Christmas list is received by Santa in time for Christmas Eve. Make sure you bring your little ones down to pay our lovely Father Christmas a visit.”