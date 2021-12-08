Festive tradition revived as Christmas carol singers return to Doncaster estate
A festive tradition is set to be revived on a Doncaster estate with the return of Christmas carol singing.
Youngsters and adults will gather on Clay Lane Estate later this month to bring cheer to residents with a few festive favourites.
Carollers will be singing Yuletide classics such as Silent Night, Jingle Bells, Little Donkey, Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer and We Wish You A Merry Christmas at three separate locations on the estate on December 21.
A spokesman said: “As a community we miss carol singers.
“We have had a terrible couple of years, let's make this one a bit different with some community carol singers.”
Lyric sheets will be available for youngsters wanting to join in the fun.
Participants should meet outside the shops on Livingstone Avenue at 5.45pm.
Singers will perform in Moffat Gardens from 6pm, followed an appearance outside the old Clay Lane Club in Shackleton Road before finishing on the green at the junction of Wilberforce Road and Jefferson Avenue.