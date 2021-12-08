Festive tradition revived as Christmas carol singers return to Doncaster estate

Youngsters and adults will gather on Clay Lane Estate later this month to bring cheer to residents with a few festive favourites.

Carollers will be singing Yuletide classics such as Silent Night, Jingle Bells, Little Donkey, Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer and We Wish You A Merry Christmas at three separate locations on the estate on December 21.

A spokesman said: “As a community we miss carol singers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carol singers will return to Clay Lane this Christmas.

“We have had a terrible couple of years, let's make this one a bit different with some community carol singers.”

Lyric sheets will be available for youngsters wanting to join in the fun.

Participants should meet outside the shops on Livingstone Avenue at 5.45pm.