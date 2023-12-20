News you can trust since 1925
Festive fun shared at Amazon Doncaster including a visit by the South Yorkshire Rock Choir

Colleagues at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Doncaster are sharing festive cheer with activities, games and giveaways in the run up to the festive season.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 20th Dec 2023, 13:15 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 13:16 GMT
Festive food offerings, Christmas jumper days and holiday season prizes were just some of the happenings at the site throughout December as the team geared up for Christmas. The team also enjoyed a performance from the South Yorkshire Rock Choir.

Adam Banks, General Manager, said: “Every year we look forward to celebrating the holiday season together with fun, games and laughter. We know how important Amazon is to customers all over the UK at this time of year, and our spirits are high as we deliver smiles to those customers and to each other at the end of another year.”

Employee Maria Greene said: “We have a lot of fun as a team throughout December as we make our workplace joyful, festive and ready for the Christmas rush. It’s one of my highlights of the year every year.”

