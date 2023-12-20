Festive fun shared at Amazon Doncaster including a visit by the South Yorkshire Rock Choir

Colleagues at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Doncaster are sharing festive cheer with activities, games and giveaways in the run up to the festive season.

Festive food offerings, Christmas jumper days and holiday season prizes were just some of the happenings at the site throughout December as the team geared up for Christmas. The team also enjoyed a performance from the South Yorkshire Rock Choir.

Adam Banks, General Manager, said: “Every year we look forward to celebrating the holiday season together with fun, games and laughter. We know how important Amazon is to customers all over the UK at this time of year, and our spirits are high as we deliver smiles to those customers and to each other at the end of another year.”

