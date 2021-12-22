With Christmas just a matter of days away, Welcome Break, one of the UK’s leading motorway service operators, has polled the nation and found that a staggering 51 per cent of Brits reported that their children haven’t visited a Santa’s Grotto this year. Parents in the East of England are most likely to have not seen Father Christmas in real life (71 per cent), closely followed by those living in the East Midlands (62 per cent).

As ongoing uncertainty over the Omicron variant continues, it’s no surprise that of those polled whose children haven’t seen Santa, nearly half (48 per cent) said it was due to Covid restrictions. Other reasons included a lack of time (38 per cent) and the cost involved with visiting the Big Guy (23 per cent).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have a chat with Santa this Christmas. Photo credit: Jeff Spicer/PA Wire

Whilst Santa may have made his list and be in the process of checking it twice, he has been able to take a day out of his busy schedule to receive any final present requests. For one day only - Thursday 23rd December - between 9am and 5pm, children will be able to video call Father Christmas by dialling 07355 069291. Whilst on the line, little ones can share their Christmas wishes, whilst asking Santa any questions they might have about the North Pole or Santa’s Christmas Eve plans.

The research by Welcome Break also revealed that one in seven Brits (15 per cent) leave their Christmas shopping to the week leading up to Christmas and a staggering 378,693 Brits leave their present purchasing until Christmas Eve itself. A fifth of men (20 per cent) admitted to leaving their Christmas shopping to the week before Christmas, while those in the 25-34 age bracket were found to be most guilty of leaving gift buying to the last minute (22 per cent).

John Diviney, CEO at Welcome Break, said: “We want to help ease that pressure by being there for Christmas travellers who want to stop and recharge on their way to loved ones, whilst also helping parents ensure their little ones get one on one time with Father Christmas himself.”