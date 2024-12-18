Christmas is just one week away, yes that’s right, this time next week is Christmas Day.

(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

If you’re not fully prepared and are still desperate for some last minute gift ideas then it’s not too late to check out Disney Store’s 2024 Holiday Collection.

With everything from toys to decorations, clothing to cuddlies, visit the Disney Store now and get your presents delivered to your door in time for the big man coming to town.

Disney Store Lightning McQueen Rolling Luggage, Disney Pixar Cars 3 £38/€48

Here are just a few of the items you could pick up today:

Chip 'n Dale Light-Up Holiday Tree Topper £50 / €55 Let our stars shine brightly with this lighted Chip 'n Dale holiday tree topper. Disney's toothsome twosome stand atop a sculpted snowflake star, a celestial celebration to top off your Christmas tree creation! Mickey and Friends Christmas Toy Train Set £135.00/€150.00 All aboard for a season of fun with this remote-control Christmas train! The 28-piece set includes a locomotive, four cars, ten Disney characters and more. Next stop? The Disney Parks! Mickey Mouse Holiday Cookie Jar The very merriest way to store cookies and treats, this Mickey Mouse holiday cookie jar arrives in time to add an irresistibly festive touch to your décor. The figural ceramic cookie jar features Mickey as one of Santa's helpers sitting atop a Christmas train. Fill it with your favourite holiday treats and it's sure to deliver smiles all season long. Columbia Mickey Mouse Ladies' Fleece Pullover Jacket £65/€75 Mickey and the gang are camping out in the great outdoors on this half-snap fleece pullover jacket from Columbia Sportswear. An all-over comic strip art styled pattern illustrates their comical adventures as you snuggle into this layering piece that will ensure warm and toasty activities when far away from Fantasyland. Stitch Festive Medium Soft Toy, Lilo & Stitch £23 / €32.90 Soft toy Stitch will have a blue Christmas without you. The adorable stuffed alien in elfin costume has come from outer space to the North Pole, helping to celebrate a season of peace on Earth and goodwill to all. Tell Santa he's been good (mostly)

Disney Store Lightning McQueen Rolling Luggage, Disney Pixar Cars 3 £38/€48 Get set for a fun-filled holiday with this awesome Lightning McQueen rolling luggage! Shaped like the speedway star himself, the patent design features bold character artwork and fun spinning wheels. Mickey Mouse Mini Waffle Maker £35 / €40 Oh boy! Now you can have a tasty 'character breakfast' at home with our Mickey Mouse Waffle Maker. It's so easy to use you'll smile the whole day through! Mickey Mouse 'My First Christmas' Baby Stocking £12/€14 Make baby's first Christmas truly enchanting with this wonderful Mickey Mouse stocking! A woven character appliqué and fluffy trim make this soft-feel stocking a festive delight. Spider-Man Dressing Gown for Kids £22/€28 Little ones can swing into comfort with this Spider-Man Dressing Gown! Perfect for snuggling up after a busy day of adventures, the vibrant design features embroidered details. Disney Store Woody Interactive Talking Action Figure £32.99 Straight from the wild west and Toy Story 4, comes Sheriff Woody as an interactive talking action figure.

Ariel Grotto Playset, The Little Mermaid £45.00/€50.00 Look at this stuff, isn't it neat? This sea-rific play set includes Ariel's cosy grotto, plus the little mermaid herself, fishy friend Flounder, the crustacean court composer Sebastian and whozits and whatzits galore. There's even a seashell swing and watery blue slide so they can make Ariel's hideaway part of their world. Cinderella Horse and Carriage Playset £35.00/€40.00 With a 'Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo', Cinderella shall go to the ball, and in elegant style aboard her horse-drawn carriage. This fairytale playset includes Cinderella figure, a glittering light-up pumpkin coach with golden trims, two handsome horses, and two clip-on dresses. fts and collectibles.