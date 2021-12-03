Residents and visitors to Doncaster will have the opportunity to join the Civic Mayor for a special tour on December 10 and enjoy festive treats and entertainment as the countdown to Christmas gets truly under way.

Coun Richard Allan Jones, Civic Mayor for Doncaster, said: “The Mansion House is one of the jewels in our crown and I am delighted that we are opening it up, once again, so people can take a look around at this special time of year. I look forward to safely welcoming our residents and visitors to this historic and unique building.”

As well as mince pies and hot drinks on offer, The Cusworth Singers will be playing live for visitors to enjoy. Tickets, which are limited, are £3 and available to purchase by calling the Tourist Information Centre on 01302 734309.

The Mansion House is opening its doors for Christmas.

The Mansion House will also be open on Saturdays 4 and 18 December for tours and an opportunity to meet the Mayor and Mayoress in the Mayor’s Parlour.

Plenty more festive entertainment is happening across the borough with roadshows taking place in the heart of communities and will include fun, competitions and prizes.

Other Christmas highlights include winter cabins hosting small businesses at Clock Corner every Friday, Saturday and Sunday and all week from 20 December to Christmas Eve. There will also be street entertainment, face painting and giveaways.