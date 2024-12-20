Doncaster health and safety firm spreads holiday cheer to Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Doncaster-based Shoal, a turnkey health and safety organisation dedicated to reimagining industry standards, has teamed up with their partners to deliver Christmas presents to Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

The initiative, part of Shoal’s “Shoal Santas” campaign, underscores the company’s commitment to supporting local charities and making a positive impact within the community.

Eleanor Hughes, Doncaster fundraiser at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, received the generous donation alongside a team from Shoal, including Tracey Smeaton, Abi Merryweather, Charlie Grayson, and Hannah Shirtliffe.

The festive delivery brought much-needed holiday cheer to the hospice, which provides specialist care and support for children and young adults with life-shortening or life-threatening conditions.

“Our aim is to redefine industry norms and become the go-to partner for organisations seeking to create environments where everyone goes home healthy and safe,” said Shoals spokesperson Tracey Smeaton.

“This ethos extends beyond our core business. Supporting Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice is part of how we embrace our responsibility to the wider community, ensuring not only safety but also care and compassion.”

As Shoal continues its mission to elevate health and safety standards, the company remains committed to contributing positively to the communities it serves. The “Shoal Santas” campaign is just one example of how the organisation’s innovative approach extends beyond the workplace—focusing on uplifting people, families, and organisations alike.

*Shoal is dedicated to reinventing the way businesses approach health and safety. By offering cutting-edge solutions, training, and guidance, Shoal ensures that organisations can foster safer, healthier work environments—ultimately delivering on the promise that everyone goes home healthy and safe.

