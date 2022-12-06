Doncaster area Father Christmas sleigh tour cancelled after Santa falls 'very poorly'
A Doncaster area Father Christmas sleigh tour had to be shelved mid-route after Santa was ‘taken very poorly.’
Members of Isle of Axholme Lions say they were left ‘feeling sad’ after the tour of Epworth had to be called off last night.
A spokesman said: “Very sorry to say we have had to stop our evening in Epworth due to Santa being taken very poorly.
"Hopefully he will have a good rest overnight and we will be back - probably on 22 December, our overflow night.
“So sorry to disappoint all those waiting to see him.”
The sleigh tours are organised by local Lions clubs, taking in streets and villages all over Doncaster and across the Isle of Axholme, with hundreds of children coming out to see Santa on his travels in the run up to Christmas.
