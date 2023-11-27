News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

City of Doncaster Council free parking offer this Christmas

The City of Doncaster Council is offering free parking this Christmas, starting on December 1.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 27th Nov 2023, 11:23 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 11:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This festive season Doncaster Council will once again be offering free parking from 2pm everyday only on the car parks below.

Offer starts from Friday December 1 2023, and will continue until Friday January 5, 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The car parks included are Markets Car Park DN1 1LP, St Georges Car Park DN1 1RD, and the Colonnades Car Park DN1 1ER.

The Markets car park.The Markets car park.
The Markets car park.

For more information visit the website https://www.doncaster.gov.uk/services/transport-streets-parking/car-parking-in-doncaster

*Just a reminder that all council run car parks and on street pay and display parking bays will continue to be free on Sundays and Bank Holidays (Dec 25, 26 and Jan 1, 2024).

Related topics:Doncaster Council