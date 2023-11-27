The City of Doncaster Council is offering free parking this Christmas, starting on December 1.

This festive season Doncaster Council will once again be offering free parking from 2pm everyday only on the car parks below.

Offer starts from Friday December 1 2023, and will continue until Friday January 5, 2024.

The car parks included are Markets Car Park DN1 1LP, St Georges Car Park DN1 1RD, and the Colonnades Car Park DN1 1ER.

For more information visit the website https://www.doncaster.gov.uk/services/transport-streets-parking/car-parking-in-doncaster