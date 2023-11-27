Christmas sparkle arrives at Doncaster Deaf Trust with festive lights switch on

The Christmas lights at Doncaster Deaf Trust are set to bring sparkle to the city.

The annual switch on ceremony is the start of Christmas for many, and pupils, students and staff will be bringing the sparkle to the city on Tuesday 28 November at 2.30pm.

Alexis Johnson, chief executive said: “We’re all very excited for our annual Christmas light switch on.

“We know how much people love to see the Christmas lights and our children, pupils, students and staff all love this part of the festive celebrations.